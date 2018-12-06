Share:

KANDHKOT - Residents of Eidgah and Malik Mohallah held a protest demonstration against suspension of gas supply to their localities on Wednesday.

Locals raised their voice against gas authorities while they claimed that gas remain suspended several hours on daily basis due to this they were facing severe problems. Unannounced gas loadshedding have paralysed the daily routine of people. They complained that during time of breakfast, lunch and dinner always gas remain suspended in various areas including Malik Mohallah, Eidgah, Hindu Mohallah and other areas.

They further said that they have been compelled to purchase food from local market for their children at the time of breakfast. They further complained that despite several times complaints to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited they couldn't resolve the matter. They demanded the authorities to solve the matter otherwise protest would be extended.