MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a private meeting with former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Putin and Fillon have long-standing friendship,” Peskov told reporters. Peskov recalled that during Fillon’s premiership, Putin also headed the Russian government. “And after that they also maintained contact and continued communication,” Peskov added. Fillon served as prime minister of France from 2007 to 2012 under President Nicolas Sarkozy.