The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) marked the International Volunteer Day in collaboration with Voluntary Services Overseas with a theme `Volunteers build Resilient Communities’ here on Wednesday at Emergency Services Academy. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer, the Director General Rescue Punjab, said it was a matter of pride that the Rescue 1122 was committed to establishing safe community in the country through humanity by one million rescue scouts/volunteers. He appreciated all officers of headquarters, academy and districts who worked hard to implement the vision for safer communities and appreciated the winning teams. Country Director Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) Hashim Bilal appreciated Rescue 1122 efforts for promoting volunteerism. He said that the VSO would provide training and technical assistance for suitability of volunteer programme. The top three volunteer teams, including Layyah with the first position, Lahore with second and Sheikhupura with third position, had been awarded with cash prize and all volunteers who participated in exercise were presented certificates whereas VSO Pakistan provided Emergency Response Kits to seven top teams of the challenge.