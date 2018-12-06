Share:

The Punjab government issued transfer, posting and promotion orders of officials. As per the notifications, Baqa Mohammad Jan after promotion to grade 19 was posted as Director General PHA Bahawalpur. Meanwhile, Director Estate Management Lahore Ring Road Authority Flight Lieutenant (R) Imran Qureshi was transferred and posted as Commissioner Office Rawalpindi Director Local Government. Higher Education department Deputy Secretary Tayyab Zia was posted as Finance Department DS. Services of OSD Zarif Iqbal Satti have been delivered to the LDA to be posted as additional director general on deputation.