ISLAMABAD-A violent clash occurred between two students group of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Wednesday leaving several injured. Sources informed The Nation students of Punjab and Baloch councils clashed for the second time in a week on a minor issue.

A student Mohammad Irfan said that the first brawl occurred two days ago when two students exchanged harsh words with each other. Following the heated argument, students gathered a 7-up Chowk outside the university where a violent clash took place. The student said that the situation went out of control and the police had to intervene and take some in custody at I-9 police station. He said that the injured students were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment but again clashed and were taken to the police station of Karachi Company G-9.

He added that the students were released by the police after giving strict warnings. Another student Ibrahim informed The Nation that the issue remained unresolved between the students and students clashed again. The footage of the brawl available with The Nation shows that the fight took place outside the faculty of management sciences.

However, no security staff or administration was found present in the campus to control the situation. An official said that the students’ affairs are being weakly managed in the university.

Official said that according to normal practice, a faculty member is given the post of student affairs in the university because students are naturally bowed before their teachers. He said that in such situation the students are reluctant to take orders from the strict administration.

Spokesperson NUML Mohammad Bilal talking to The Nation said that no fight between students took place inside the premises of the university.

He clarified that few days back a verbal clash occurred between students in the university, but the physical assault took place outside the university premises.

“No incident of fight between students took place inside the university,” he said.