OKARA - The police arrested various narcotics dealers and recovered liquor and drugs from their possession here the other day. According to police sources, the Hujra Shah Moqeem police raided the house of Noor Muhammad s/o Sharif in Mohalla Ahmadabad and arrested him. He was running a distillery. 20 litres of liquor were also recovered. The same staff arrested Arshad with 25 litres of liquor. The Shahore police arrested Irfan with 29 litres of liquor. The Basirpur police arrested Ashfaq of Nursery Morr with 15 litres of liquor. The same staff arrested Ashraf of Marrha Phattak with 10 litres of liquor. A-Division police arrested Shahid of Sabri Colony with 670g of Charas. The Renala Khurd City police arrested Farooq Ahmed with 200g of Charas.

Depalpur Saddr police arrested Ikram of Sukhpur with 500g of Charas. Cases were registered accordingly.