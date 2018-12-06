Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will attend the NA session on production order as he is expected to start debate on 100 days performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government.

The NA Speaker Asad Qaiser will issue production order of the opposition leader before the advent of the session, starting from coming Monday.

The government side has ignored the requisition submitted by the opposition and decided to summon regular session of the Lower House of the Parliament in second week of December, discussion with the lawmakers revealed.

The opposition side would try to hold rest of the parliamentary business and request for conducting debate only on first 100 days of the PTI’s government, sources said.

The government has not decided so far to bring anti-money laundering bill during the first week of the upcoming NA session.

The opposition parties will raise concerns over the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan of carrying out legislation through presidential ordinances.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently said that they could do legislation through presidential ordinances due to non-formation of standing committees of National Assembly.

The opposition will also criticise the government over recent hike in the dollar rate.

Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also deliver speech on 100-day performance of the government.

The parliamentary sources said that the speaker had still not issued production order of the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

On Wednesday, the PML-N lawmakers submitted an application in the National Assembly Secretariat for the production order of Mian Shehbaz Sharif. The PML-N lawmakers will once again hold meeting with the NA speaker if the production order was not issued in coming days. Shehbaz is currently in the NAB custody in connection with Ashiana Housing Scheme scam. Under the production order from the National Assembly speaker, the opposition leader was brought to the House during earlier sessions of the House.

The NA session will continue for around 2 weeks. Sharif will be produced in every sitting of the House till the session is prorogued. Shehbaz was arrested by the anti-graft watchdog from NAB Lahore office.

Sources said that senior lawmakers from both sides of aisle in the upcoming NA session will decide on the formation of the standing committees.