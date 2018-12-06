Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government has finalised its review petition to be filed in the Supreme Court today with regard to demolition of encroachments in the metropolis.

A decision to this affect was taken on December 1 in Sindh cabinet meeting. This he said in a statement issued here from his office on Wednesday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that government of Sindh had already chalked out a comprehensive alternative plan for rehabilitation of people who had been affected in the ongoing operation against encroachments in the Metropolis, adding that government will not render any person jobless.

Reacting to a press conference by some PTI leaders, the adviser said that KMC Mayor had already been advised by the government to chalk out an alternative comprehensive plan for rehabilitation. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said in the first phase, 4000 affected people would be rehabilitated and the process will be commencing in the current month. The adviser termed allegations leveled by PTI leaders uncalled for and said that party was suffering from its contradictory stance and policies.