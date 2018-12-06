Share:

Lahore (PR): The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Accident Emergency and Trauma Centre is designed to be the first of its kind Level 1 Trauma Centre in Pakistan and South Asia.

It has been serving the country since September 2016. This is the one of the few achievements of the Pakistan People’s Party which is providing high quality and costly treatment free of charge to the patients not only from Karachi but also from interior Sindh and even Baluchistan.

This 500 bedded unique facility has 97 bedded Emergency Department and two each intensive care and high dependency units. It has 18 fully equipped operating rooms and has first public sector Dilutional Pharmacy providing medicines on modern pharmacy principle. In addition, the Centre has started specialties of vascular surgery and intervention radiology, which are hitherto non-existent in any public sector hospital in province.