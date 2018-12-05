Share:

Rawalpindi-Regional Police Officer (RPO) and City Traffic Officer (CTO) on Wednesday pinned badges on the newly promoted SP, Taimoor Khan during a ceremony here. The ceremony was held at City Traffic Police (CTP) Headquarters at Race Course which was also attended by senior and junior traffic and Punjab police officers. SP Taimoor Khan has also assumed his charge as Senior Traffic Officer (STO). According to details, Addl Inspector General (IG)/RPO Rawalpindi Region Muhammad Fayyaz Dev and CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf pinned the ranks to the newly promoted SP Taimoor Khan. After promotion to the rank of SP, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi has appointed Taimoor Khan as STO at CTP Headquarters. Addressing the ceremony, the RPO and CTO said that for the first time a fast track promotion policy is being introduced which would be implemented within three to four months and under this policy the promotions of highly qualified and diligent officers have been promoted.

They said that the newly promoted officers would have to prove themselves to the people with true spirit to show that they deserved this promotion. They emphasized upon the officers including SP Taimoor Khan that policing was a difficult task because your enemy is present everywhere.

Therefore as a front line respondent you should remain alert round the clock so that people may be provided with justice in the true sense. SP/STP Taimoor Khan thanked the RPO and CTO and pledged to serve the citizens and to resolve the traffic problems with dedication and commitment. Taimoor Khan earlier served as DSP Licensing/Traffic HQs.