LAHORE - Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Ch Anwar faction continued their protest demonstration against delay in sugarcane crushing by sugar mills on second day on Wednesday.

The police had stopped the farmers near Patoki on Tuesday while they were on their way to Lahore. But they successfully reached the provincial metropolis crossing all bearers and staged a sit-in at Thoker Niaz Baig. Their protest continued till late night though a government delegation comprising agriculture and health ministers held talk with them.

PKI Spokesman Haseeb Anwar said the ministers were conveyed seven demands of the farmers and they promised to share it with the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The PKI demands included the sugar mills start crushing of sugarcane without any delay, decrease in fertilizers prices and cost of per unit electricity, establishment of markets exclusively for farmers where they could directly sale their products, announcement of sugar and wheat support prices and withdrawal of cases against the farmers.

The negotiations between farmers and government team were continued till the filing of this report. An insider said the protest might be ended late night.

Meanwhile the protest caused a severe mess of traffic in Thoker Niaz Bag area and adjacent routes and commuters remained stuck in long queues for hours.