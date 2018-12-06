Share:

Lahore (PR): TECNO MOBILE is a premium mobile brand that emerged under Transsion Holdings in 2006 with a business strategy of “Think Globally, Act Locally”.

Although TECNO took small steps, one at a time to assess the markets and subscriber trends, it saw its first success when it gained the confidence of the African mobile market where it emerged as the first and largest dual sim mobile provider.

Since then TECNO Mobile has expanded its horizon to the distinctive fields of innovation and technology and has established itself as a very serious competitor in the traditional market. The company , now, has a foot print in more than 50 countries while the products it offers, since then, have expanded from just smart phones to tablets and from them to the feature phones.