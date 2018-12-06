Share:

HAFIZABAD - A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by four accused from Mohallah Bahawalpura here on Wednesday. The police have registered a case against Suleman, Zulfiqar Ali, Abid and Naheed Bibi and have launched further investigation with no recovery or arrest.

According to FIR lodged on the complaint Abdul Rehman, father of the abductee and resident of Mohallah Bahawalpura, he along with his daughter (identity withheld) was passing through local bazaar when the accused forcibly bundled his daughter into a car and sped away. Neither the accused have been traced, nor the abductee could be recovered yet.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old landlord Muhammad Zafar son of Bahawal Sher of Lakhia village was kidnapped by his cousins - Zulfiqar, Qaiser, Haq Nawaz and Awon Khan. According to police source, the abductee was issueless and owned landed property. The accused abducted him for forcibly usurping his land. The police have registered a case against the accused but remained clueless.

VILLAGER HANGS SELF

A young villager in Mohallah Islampura Jalalpur Bhattian committed suicide by hanging self with a rope in his house. According to police, he had strained relations with his wife and the couple often quarrelled over trifles. Following altercation with his wife last night, he was too much perturbed and decided to put an end to his life by hanging self with a rope. The police have shifted the dead body to the morgue and have started investigation.