OKARA - Three persons including a minor girl died in different incidents, according to police. A minor girl died after a room cabinet fell on her. Aleeza was playing in a room of her house in 50/D village when a room cabinet fell on her. She died on the spot.

In another incident, a bike rider died after he came under a sand-filled trolley which overturned on the road. Near South City Hospital, a motorcyclist was passing beside a sand-filled tractor-trolley when the trolley overturned. The motorcyclist came under the trolley and died on the spot. Okara Saddr police registered a case. Similarly, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a mini Mazda pick-up.

Biloo was going on a bike on the road. Near Qila Sondha Singh, an oncoming Mazda pick-up hit and ran over him. Biloo died on the spot. The police registered a case.