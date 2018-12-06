Share:

OKARA - District Police Officer Athar Ismail has said that every police station has been made responsible to express its performance on monthly basis to obtain better results under self accountability theory.

Talking to media, he disclosed that in the previous month of November, a total of 94 cases of illegal weapons were registered and 5 rifles, 10 guns, 2 revolvers, 69 pistols, 8 carbines, 2 knives and 390 bullets were recovered.

“To control the spread of drugs in the district, 117 cases were registered against narcotics dealers and 10g of heroin, 16.7kg of Charas, 2,442 bottles of liquor, and 200 litres of raw liquor were recovered while 11 distilleries were unearthed,” he said. “Under the vision of Punjab IG Police, special attention was fixed on the apprehension of proclaimed offenders and 402 POs including 68 of A Category and 344 of B Category, 34 court absconders were nabbed,” he added.

“In the same month, 25 rustlers were nabbed and put behind bars,” he stated. The DPO told the media that the valuables i.e. cattle, motorcycles, cash and other things amounting to Rs3.2 million were recovered.

He said that all the strategy against criminals was prepared under the National Action Plan. “It has brought positive results.”

The DPO said that the police also registered 27 cases on violation of Amplifier Act, 21 cases on violation of temporary stay ordinance, 6 cases regarding sensitive installations and one case on violation of wall chalking.

He told that all the SHOs of the district police had been advised to take stern action against anti-social elements.