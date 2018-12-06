Share:

OUR STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar ‘clear’ directives on the ongoing anti-encroachment operation.

“PPP, PTI and MQM are crushing poor residents and shopkeepers in the name of anti-encroachment operation,” the JI leader alleged while addressing a group of protesters at Empress Market on Wednesday.

A large numbers of traders, affected shopkeepers and businessmen took to the streets against the ongoing encroachment operation.

“What type of justice is that in which time has been given to regularise the illegal constructions of Bani-Gala, the residence of PM Imran Khan, while on the other hand; the businesses of the poor and small traders were being demolished in just two-hour of deadline,” Hafiz Naeem questioned. He said that the Jamaat-e-Islami will not let the affectees alone in this crucial time and will continue its struggle till the restoration of the affected traders.

Hafiz Naeem announced that the Jamaat-Islami would stage a sit-in protest in front of Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Friday, adding that the party will continue to exercise its democratic and legal rights for the victims of KMC anti-encroachment operation.

“The authorities concerns including KMC, DMCs and SBCA in the garb of Supreme Court orders are demolishing the legal properties of the citizens; which is a sheer injustice and a condemnable act,” Hafiz Naeem added.

He further said that more than 3500 legal shops of the traders have been demolished by the KMC and DMCs officials during a so-called anti-encroachment operation in different areas of the metropolis including Garden, Light House, Khori Garden, Arambagh and other areas of Old City.

“More than 1 million people have been affected badly due to the ongoing anti-encroachment operation; adding that their businesses and houses were destroyed badly,” Hafiz Naeem added.

The JI Karachi Chief said that the PTI, PPP and MQM are adopting anti-economic policies adding that the SBCA, KMC and DMCs officials were involved in illegal constructions and setting up of encroachments in the past and now those officials are busy in demolishing the legal businesses of the innocent people.

He further said that the JI is stands with the affected families and will continue its struggle till the restoration of the businesses of the affected shopkeepers.