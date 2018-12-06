Share:

United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Thursday met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here at Governor’s House and discussed bilateral relations and measures to enhance investments in the province. In the meeting, Punjab Governor said Pakistan was a peace-loving country and detested terrorism in any part of the world, adding the country had rendered inestimable sacrifices in the war against terror. He said Punjab offered vast investment opportunities to the foreign investors, adding all out facilities would be provided to the UAE investors in the country. He said Pakistan and UAE were bound in a brotherly relationship which had strengthened over the passage of time, adding that relations between the people of both the countries were exemplary. Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi said Pakistan was second home to him, adding that UAE had always given importance to its relations with Pakistan. The diplomat said the UAE investors were interested to invest in Pakistan. He showed his keenness to invest in solar, water, housing and infrastructure projects in Punjab.