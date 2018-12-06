Share:

ASTORE:- Heavy snowfall recorded in upper parts of Astore Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan, dipping the mercury more. Dewsai, Qamri and Mini Marg received three to four inches snowfall and Ous Bala, Pareshing and other adjacent valley received one to two inches snowfall during the last 24 hours. The district administration feared road blockades in the areas due to heavy snowfall. The chilly weather and heavy snowfall multiplied sufferings of the native. However, people thronged markets especially Lunda Bazaars to buy sweaters, coats and other warm clothes to maintain their body temperature in harsh weather.–ApP

Taking advantage of the situation shopkeepers have also increased rates of the edibles. People have urged the local administration to control prices of daily use items.