SHIKARPUR - Supreme Court-mandated Water Commission head Justice (r) Ameer Hani Muslim Wednesday visited water ponds of Shikarpur including Shahi Bagh, Shaheed Malang Baba and Hajana drainage ponds and directed the district administration to keep an eye over cleanliness of the ponds and expressed his satisfaction of ongoing work for water ponds.

During his visit, he took serious notice of releasing the drainage water into Begari Canal of a colony situated near Begari Canal and directed the authorities concerned to release drainage water of colony through pumping station.

Later, he issued directions to Secretary Livestock Aijaz Ahmed Mehsar to complete all necessary formalities regarding PC-1 within a week to build cattle colony without further ado. Shahub Usto, prominent advocate and petitioner of the case, told the media men that a committee will be formed to recruit sanitation workers within three months for cleanliness in the city.

Syed Hassan Raza, the Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, briefed the head of water commission regarding removal of encroachments on main roads of Shikarpur while occupation on the lands of ponds and cattle colony have also been removed adding despite lack of sanitation workers district administration has been endeavoring to clean the city.

SSP Shikarpur Sajid Ameer Saddozai, officers of public health department, Irrigation department and others concerned official were also flanked during the visit of head of water commission.

Later, the head of water commission went to Jacobabad district for same purpose.