CHINIOT - A widow has sought justice from Chief Justice of Pakistan against the accused who first deprived her of her cattle, and now they are threatening her with dire consequences for withdrawing a case against them. The case of the widow shows how police manage ‘justice’ for the influential applicants and the political big wigs.

The story started some four years ago when, Nazir Ali, a retired army man and landlord of Chak No. 126/JB lodged an FIR with Saddr police on 12-06-2014 that accused Khaibar, Falak Sher, Zafar Iqbal and four others had allegedly stolen his four buffaloes.

He got the accused jailed, and they agreed to pay him for each buffalo stolen. Later on, they were released on bail. However, the accused retained the buffalos as they were not found guilty.

After three years, Saddr police registered another FIR against Akbar, Khaiber and three unknown persons for allegedly stealing three buffaloes on 03-05-2017 on the application of Asghar Ali, who was brother of former applicant Nazir Ali.

Meanwhile, Khaiber was jailed in a narcotics case and Sahib Bibi, Khaiber’s sister whose husband Liaqat Ali had died in Okara, went back to her paternal house at Kakkay Tibbay village near Rajoa Sadaat, where Khaiber was previously residing and where he kept the cattle he inherited.

On 11-05-2017, Sub Inspector M Aslam, three cops and Nazir Ali came to the house of the widow. They forcibly snatched two cattle heads from her; one buffalo was given to Nazir without any legal formality.

The widow’s only source of livelihood was to sell milk of these cattle to feed her five kids, and she started visiting Saddr SHO, DSP Chiniot and DPO Chiniot to get her cattle back but to no avail.

After six months of futile efforts, she lodged an application with ADSJ Hina Muzaffar who marked application to DPO for inquiry. The DSP investigation conducted a thorough inquiry and concluded on 12-12-2017 that Sub Inspector M Aslam had captured the cattle heads which were owned by the widow and not by the Khaiber.

The sub inspector had not mentioned cattle recovery in any official record and illegally handed over the cattle heads to Nazir, the report added.

When the report was submitted to ADSJ, she ordered to register a case against the sub inspector and Nazir. But Nazir took the appeal to High Court, and the widow had to chase the case to High Court who rejected the plea on 27-03-2018. After many months, the Rajoa police registered a case against accused on 19-09-2018, but they have not arrested the accused so far.

The widow has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to take notice of it and provide her justice as she had tired of one-and-a-half-year long struggle against the accused who, ‘what she alleged’, were threatening her with dire consequences for withdrawing the case.