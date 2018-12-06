Share:

LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked the 62nd anniversary of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-Tehreek-e-Pakistan Wednesday.

Speakers eulogized Maulana Zafar Ali Khan for being a trusted fellow of Quaid-e-Azam and active leader of Pakistan Movement. The said:“He had devoted his life for the welfare of the Muslims of the sub-continent. He was a true follower of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Also, he was a beacon light personality of the fields of politics and journalism. He founded a leading newspaper of his time “Zamindar” to promote independence among the Muslims of the sub-continent.”

In his written address, NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar declared him a multidimensional public figure and Quaid-e-Azam was a great admirer of his qualities.

His exemplary role is a golden chapter of Pakistan Movement. He travelled every nook and corner of the sub-continent to organize All India Muslim League and turned it into a political party. He also made an extempore Urdu translation of Pakistan Resolution during the public meeting of the All India Muslim League on 23rd March 1940.

NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed said Maulana was a great journalist, speaker, translator and poet. He has left his footprint in every walk of life through his work, he added.

Mujibur Rehman Shami said Maulana played a marvelous role in the history of Pakistan. He secured successes on account of his hard work and intelligence. He allured young generation to hard work and left message in the shape of his poetry forever. He was a staunch supporter of the unity of the Muslims.

Chairman of the Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust Khalid Mahmood stressed to follow the teachings of Maulana to pay him tribute in a true sense and bring change to our lives.

Secretary of the Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust Rauf Tahir and Secretary NPT Shahid Rasheed also spoke on the occasion.