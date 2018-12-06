Share:

ISLAMABAD - Al Baqarah, Al Wahda, Al Rehman and Rahat Falcons registered convincing victories in the second round of the Zalmi Madrasa League on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Al Baqarah Strikers defeated Al Rehman Warriors by 11 runs, Al Iqra Patriots were defeated by Al Wahda Stallions by 10 wickets in the second match while in the third match of the day, Zamuran Kohsaar were thrashed by Al Rehman Warriors by of 69 runs. The fourth match was won by Rahat Falcons who outclassed Al Ehsan Tigers by 8 wickets while in the fifth match, Al Baqarah Strikers won by 45 runs against Zamuran Kohsaar. Pakistan Super League’s biggest franchise in terms of brand value, Peshawar Zalmi, with the help of the Zalmi Foundation has initiated the Zalmi Madrasa League which is taking place in Quetta.–Staff Reporter