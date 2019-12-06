Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) near a village in North Waziristan here on Thursday, said the military’s media wing.

“Security forces conducted [an] IBO near village Charkhel, Boya of North Wazirstan. Presence of terrorists was reported in a hideout. During the operation, two terrorists [were] killed,” said a statement issued by the ISPR directorate.

The martyred personnel were identified as Havaldar Sher Zaman and Sepoy Muhammad Jawad.

The region is one of the seven tribal districts in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas before its merger with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, in November, three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in North Waziristan. The martyred soldiers were a part of the Army’s patrolling team. One other soldier was also injured when the IED went off, an ISPR statement had said.