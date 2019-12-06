Share:

LAHORE - An unidentified man shot dead an alleged robber and wounded his accomplice during a road robbery attempt in Harbanspura police precincts on early Thursday. Police said the citizen, not identified yet, managed to escape from crime scene soon after the shooting. According to police, two gunmen were trying to rob a family at gunpoint alongside the Defense Road near Railways Phatak late Wednesday when a gunman challenged the bandits and opened fire on them. As a result, one of the bandits died on the spot while the other was arrested by police with bullet wounds. He was later shifted to hospital for medical treatment. The deceased was identified by police as Sameer. The injured robber, identified as Atif, was shifted to hospital. The police registered a criminal case against the arrested bandits and launched investigations into the incident. A police investigator claimed that both the robbers had a criminal history and they were wanted to the police in several cases of armed robberies. Further investigation was underway.