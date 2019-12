Share:

KARACHI - In a major action at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday seized 25 kilograms cocaine from a container.

According to the ANF spokesperson, the cocaine worth Rs 750 million in the international market was seized from a container landed at the port from abroad.

The drugs which was shrewdly concealed in the wooden box, placed in the container, was to be transferred to various parts of the country. Further investigation into the matter was underway.