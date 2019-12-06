Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau arranged a mega event at Lahore’s Expo Centre in connection with the International Anti-Corruption Day to be observed on December 9 all over the world. According to a NAB spokesman, Mishal Malik graced the event as Chief Guest whereas Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi and renowned motivational speaker Syed Qasim Ali Shah participated in the event as guests. The event was also attended by hundreds of participants from different sections of society including government officers, faculty of different universities and the students. On this occasion, Director General NAB Shahzad Saleem said that Kashmir has always been the aorta for us and this status will remain the same forever and NAB officers are part of that voice which is being raised for the liberation of Kashmir.