Lahore (PR) The Fourteenth Convocation of Beaconhouse National University (BNU) will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 07, 2019 at Tarogil Campus, 13 Km Off Thokar Niazbeg, Raiwind Road, Lahore. Minister of Higher Education, Punjab Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz, will grace the ceremony as the Chief Guest. Also present will be the BNU Vice Chancellor, Mr. Shahid Hafiz Kardar, members of the Board of Governors, Deans, faculty together with dignitaries, guests and parents of the graduating students.