SIALKOT - State Minister and Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Zubair Gilani said that there was a visible improvement in national economy due to the effective policies of the government.

He stated this while addressing an important meeting of the Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). SCCI President Malik Muhammad Ashraf, SCCI officials were also present on this occasion.

The BOI chairman added that government has focused on the promotion and encouragement of remittances and exports to give a direly needed boost to the national economy.

He said that there was a dire need of compiling the fresh data of the national exports. He asked the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to ensure the early compiling of the fresh and correct data of national exports.

He also asked the exporters to improve the quality of their taxation related documentations as well. He said that the government was bringing advanced technology to ensure the complete automation of the taxation sector for boosting the national economy.

He said that the government was committed to promote and encourage the SMEs at every level, as they SMEs were the back bone of the national economy.

He said that the government has put the national economy on highway of national economical stability.

He assured to consider the suggestion regarding establishment of the Expo Centers at all the international airports in Pakistan in a bid to strengthen the national exports.

SLAIN LAWYER LAID TO REST: Slain senior lawyer Sajjad Ahmed Dhadra was laid to rest in his native graveyard at Mandraanwala-Daska here. A large number of the people, most of them the lawyers, attended his funeral.

Meanwhile, the lawyers in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils observed complete strike.

Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) , in its another meeting, has strongly condemned this brutal murder of senior lawyer Sajjad Ahmed Dhadra. President Sialkot DBA Ch Raza, General Secretary Malik Muhammad Shabir and protesting lawyers demanded the early arrest of his killers.

On Wednesday, some armed motorcyclists had shot dead Sialkot based senior lawyer Sajjad Ahmed Dhadra by firing his car in front of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SCCI) on Paris Road Sialkot city here , when he was going to his office in Sialkot Kutchery , killing him on the spot.