Oscar-nominated Indian Film Director Shekhar Kapur, who gained international recognition with the 1994 Bollywood film “Bandit Queen” which also went on to win the National Award for Best Feature Film, is going to make a film based on the 19th century Opium trade between British India and China.

The opium trade developed in the 18th and 19th centuries when Britain exported opium grown in India and sold it to China. The British used the profits from this to purchase Chinese luxury goods such as porcelain, silk, and tea, which were in high demand in the West.

The film will be written by Michael Hirst, who also scripted drama series like “The Tudors”, “Vikings” along with writing the script for Kapur’s Oscar nominated film “Elizabeth.”

On his Twitter, Kapur wrote, describing the poiump war: "Opium trade funded industrial revolution in the west. It was grown/packed in India. Food production in Bengal was uprooted as British forced farmers to convert vast tracts of land to poppy. And when the Chinese emperor objected, the British went to War! On grounds of free trade!"

When the Chinese government attempted to stop the sale of opium within its empire, the British Empire initiated a war that killed over 20,000 Chinese and led to the territory of Hong Kong being sold to the British.