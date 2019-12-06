Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior has conveyed cabinet decision regarding restructuring of Capital Development Authority on Tuesday and asked its incumbent chairman to proceed as its acting Managing Director as well till the appointment on said post through a competitive process.

A letter written to CDA by its controlling ministry asked that the cabinet in an earlier meeting had approved the restructuring of CDA board by including five private members and also decided to appoint a managing director to run the day to day affairs of the civic body though a competitive process.

The letter explained that the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed who is also holding the current charge of the Chairman CDA at present would also continue as its acting managing director till the appointment of a regular incumbent for the post.

The letter contained the names of five private members approved by the federal government, which includes architects Nayer Ali Dada and Ali Asghar, former chairman CDA Kamran Lashari, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad Muhammad Ali and a retired Brigadier Nadeem Rehmatullah.

It is directed to the CDA by the Ministry of Interior to implement said cabinet decision and submit a report immediately for further necessary actions.

However, it is unclear so far that how the said decision would be implemented in coming days as the federal cabinet has approved the names of five private individuals for CDA board while a board is already in place.

The board is an apex decision-making body of Capital Development Authority and its members were appointed by the federal government in past, who were the civil servants in routine but the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz appointed Mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Anser Aziz as the member of CDA board and then assigned him the charge of Chairman CDA as well.

Later, the same decision was challenged in Islamabad High Court and the court had not only declared the appointment of mayor as chairman illegal but also questioned the power of federal government to appoint civil servants in CDA as its members.

The court had directed the government to appoint CDA chairman and its members from private sector but through a competitive process. The present government had initially started a process to hire the member from private sector while following that judgment and flouted advertisement in national dailies.

In response a large number of people applied for the posts but all of sudden the practice was dropped and the federal government introduced the aforementioned out of box solution to fill the post of Capital Development Authority board.

The legal experts believes that the federal government’s move may be challenged in the court of law as the CDA Ordinance did not allow what the government is going to be done. On the other side it is also in violation of the court orders, which may attract contempt of court proceedings.

A senior officer on the condition of anonymity has said that the government’s poor policy making regarding restructuring of Capital Development Authority is creating uncertainties and resultantly its working is halted.