Share:

PESHAWAR - A group of Chinese investors met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr. Amjad Ali here on Thursday in Civil Secretariat. International Mining company CEO, Mr Chen Jiangsu showed interest in marble and granite sector of the province. He said that the company had the capacity to increase the mechanize production of granite and marble above 100,000 ton in the province.

Minister Mines and Minerals Dr Amjad Ali said that mining sector had a huge potential of growth, and government was facilitating local and foreign investors in the province. He said that incumbent government was trying its best to provide a suitable environment for investors, and had a focus on ease of doing business. KP Mineral Minister said that government was encouraging mechanized mining the province, and under KP Mineral Governance Act, 2019 had banned the use of explosive material in extraction of mining, which would be ended phase wise. He said that currently around seventy percent of the mineral become wasted due to the use of explosions in extraction of minerals. He added that the investment of such technology driven companies would not only increase the production of minerals in the province, but would also set an atmosphere of mechanized mining in the province.

Dr Amjad said that due to the intervention of government more than eighty percent of the illegal mining in the province had been ended. He stated that the revenue of mineral department had been increased by 100 in last four months, and with such investment the revenue will further explode.

The Minister stated that investors would play a vital role in growth of any economy, as investment creates jobs opportunities for the local and boost revenue. On the other hand Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Industries and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan has said that the provincial government is making all-out efforts for provision of all kind of facilities to foreign investors. Talking to a delegation of foreign investors here Thursday, the Special Assistant invited them for making investment in different sectors of the province and particularly in the mineral sector of the merged districts of the erstwhile FATA and assured them the provision of conducive and profitable environment for industries in the region.