Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that during his first three days of posting, he has ordered registration of 1,057 pending cases in different police stations.

Of 1057 cases, he said, 6 FIRs were registered on charges of armed dacoity; 159 of robberies; 22 of motorcycle snatching; 359 of motorcycle theft; 3 cases of cars snatching; 53 cases of car lifting; 165 cases of purse snatching; 83 house robberies and 22 cases of cattle theft.

He expressed these views during a presser held at Police Line Number 1 here on Thursday. He was flanked by SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Asif Masood.

But CPO, however, did not give reason why a large number of public complaints were lying pending for a long time. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while addressing the press conference, claimed he did not get political posting and pledged to resolve all the cases purely on merit. “I will provide justice to citizens without bowing before any political pressure,” he said. He said no SHO will be posted on political pressure.

He said all the class-four employees deputed at CPO House and offices of other officers have been removed and posted in police stations. He said the police stations would be divided into three categories in order to eliminate crime from the district. CPO shared that according to Rescue 15 data, the areas of Commercial Market, Dubai Plaza and Holy Family Hospitals (controlled by police stations New Town and Sadiqabad) have become safe havens for the hardcore criminals. “I will dismantle all the dens of criminals,” he said. He said special pickets would be erected in the places to overwhelm criminals. CPO said all the drug peddlers and members of drug mafia would be arrested soon. He said the SHOs of police stations would be punished as per law in case of filing bogus FIRs. He said the policies are being made for investigation of any case and for post-mortem expenses. “The government will notify specific medical stores outside the hospitals concerned for provision of stuff needed in post-mortem and other MLRs,” he said.