Share:

India is doing its level best to create a smokescreen on Kashmir. On the one hand, it has kept the entire valley in a complete blackout. On the other, it has been calling Kashmiri struggle an example of Islamic terrorism. While delivering a lecture at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Pakistan’s former permanent representative at the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi sheds further light on how India is busy hiding its human rights violation in Kashmir. The fact that Pakistan had successfully overturned the attempts aimed at cutting the budget of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) shows that India wants to create a blanket cover to hide not only its atrocities in the occupied Kashmir but also wants to make the oldest peacekeeping mission ineffective by trying to cut its budget. India wants to create as many hurdles as possible in the functioning of the oldest peacekeeping mission.

India should also realize given the disagreement between India and Pakistan about UNMOGIP’s mandate and functions, and the UNMOGIP can only be terminated by a decision of the Security Council. Pakistan has thwarted and will thwart any attempt of paralyzing it through budget cuts. As the former envoy rightly points put that the public in Pakistan is becoming sceptic of the UN’s ability to solve conflicts and disputes. With more than eighty thousand people dead in an anti-India insurgency backed by Pakistan, the killing fields of Kashmir dwarf those of Palestine and Tibet. The question worth asking while keeping in mind the lack of attention of the Security Council is this: why does the immense human suffering of Kashmir occupy such an imperceptible place in the UN’s imagination? If the UN is serious about protecting the future generations from the scourge of war, it must play its role in solving the Kashmir dispute.