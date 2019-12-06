Share:

KARACHI - The 12th International Urdu conference kicked off at Arts council of Pakistan Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah inaugurated the conference. Culture Minister Sardar Shah, President Arts council of Pakistan Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Ejaz Ahmed Farooqui and people from all the sects of Art and culture were present.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the culture harmony in Pakistan is stronger than any country in the world. The people come here today are the guest of Pakistan in general and Sindh particularly. He said that President Arts Council of Pakistan Muhammad Ahmed Shah is continuously struggling to develop image of Pakistan.

“Karachi is the main hub of these cultural activities and being a multilingual city, it has more cultural and linguistic harmony,” he added.

He addressed about the ongoing projects in Karachi and said “We are trying hard to develop Karachi and people know about it”.

He remembered famous poetess and writer Fahmid Riaz and famous poet Josh Malih Abadi on this accession and said, “The politician of Pakistan should learn from the poets, writer and intellectuals of Pakistan.” He appreciated the President Arts Council of Pakistan Muhammad Ahmed Shah efforts for the cultural activities in Karachi.

Cultural Minister Sindh Sardar Shah said Sindhi river is joining the whole Pakistan from Kashmir to Karachi where Urdu languages is gathering the whole Pakistan as a nation. Despite the other odds Urdu is a language of communication and cultural harmony in Pakistan. He said Singh is rich with the poets, writers and artists and they are universal, they don’t belong to any particular sect of the society, they love language and use it to perform their duties.

President of Arts Council of Pakistan Muhammad Ahmed Shah Said it’s been 12 years that he and his team started working on Urdu conference and there were hardly twelve people in the auditorium. The budget was only Rs 1 million at that time but now International Urdu conference is a brand which present Pakistan across the globe.

He told that this year Urdu conference doesn’t only carry the session in Urdu language but also in all the other regional languages where on the other hand we have delegates from India, Germany, Japan, USA, Canada, and China.

In the first session Shamim Hanfi and Haris Khalique presented they papers on the current political, social and literary situation in Pakistan and the world. The session was chaired by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali shah and hosted by Muhammad Ayub Shaikh, on the occasion Zehra Nigha, Asad Muhammad Khan, Kishwar Naheed, Raza Ali Adi, Iftikhar Arif, Amjad Islam Amjad, Pirzada qasim, Masood Ashar, Haseena Moeen, Tang Bang Shang, Hero Ji Kataoka, Zahida Hina, Noor Ul Huda Shah and Arif Naqvi was present on the stage where thousands of people were sitting in the ACP hall and outside.

At the end of inauguration ceremony, 121st birthday of Josh Maliah Abadi was celebrated in the Arts Council with a cake-cutting ceremony.