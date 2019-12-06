Share:

The University of Sindh is the oldest University of the Pakistan, was constituted under the University of Sindh Act. No. XVII of 1947 passed by the Legislative Assembly of Sindh, founded in 1947 and informally known as Sindh University.

The university is a leading institution in term of youth accommodation, it engages more than 12,000 fresh students yearly in various 52 departments and the university has the privilege of engaging more than 80% of students from interior Sindh to graduation and post-graduation in which majority belong to lower class families.

It provides residential hostels to boys and girls students separately, but both hostels have been shunned by administration in kind of basic indoor facilitations. Hostlers are facing numerous issue in which hygienic drinking water and internet’s issue is on top.

Previous month a group of students decided to sit-in, in front of main gate of the hostel they just demanded pure and hygienic water for drinking after 10 hours of sit-in provost Mr. Saqib Buriro came for dialogue in which he agreed that the demand of students is reasonable and issue will be resolved within a month by installing small RO plants.

Unfortunately, after passing deadline issue remains unsolved and hostlers are compel to drink dirty water which creates several health related diseases and hurdles in study process. I urge to authorities concerned to resolve issue immediately as they may able get desired results.

FAHAD RIND,

Johi.