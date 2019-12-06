Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed decrease of Rs4 paisas in interbank and was traded at Rs155.09 as compared to the last closing at Rs155.13, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday. However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154.8 and Rs155.3. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.20 and was traded at Rs172.02 against the last closing of Rs171.82. The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.42 whereas the increase of Rs1.13 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs203.61 as compared to last closing of Rs202.48. Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 1 paisa and was traded at Rs42.22 compared to Rs42.23 whereas Saudi Rayal also decreased by 1 paisa and was traded at Rs41.35 against Rs41.36, the data revealed.