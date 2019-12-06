Share:

HAFIZABAD/Okara - A CIA team arrested a notorious liquor smuggler and seized 70 bottles of liquor from his possession.

The police intercepted a suspicious car and during search recovered 70 bottles of foreign liquor hidden under the seats of the car and arrested the bootlegger Zeeshan alias Shani and impounded the vehicle. The accused was bringing the liquor for supply in the city.

Meanwhile, the Saddar police have also arrested a notorious a drug peddler Babar alias Babri while he was bringing the contraband for supply in the city in a vehicle and have seized 1400 grams heroin and 1200 grams chars from his possession. The police have also impounded the vehicle. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

Of late, the supply of contrabands in the city has been increased which is clear proof that the number of addicts are being increased in the area day by day.

According to reliable sources some corrupt police personnel are patronsing the drug peddlers who are allegedly extracting huge monthlies from them. The high-ups of the police department should probe and take stern action against the police officials who are patronsing the peddlers as a result of which lives of younger generation are being ruined.

Police claimed to have arrested alleged drug peddler Nasreen alias Shaheen, and recovered 1425 gram charas. The lady narcotics dealer took huge benefits in her evil business on the base of he gender. She used to supply drug in he whole of the district.

The DPO had bucked up the SHO Akhtar Khan and staff for performing so excellently. He said the drug dealers and pushers did deserve mildest mercy from the society and the law.