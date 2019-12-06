Share:

Pessage of time people use social media a lot and with greater interest. Social media have now become our prominent part of life for many of young generation. There are many young people who keep on engaging themselves with social media without even caring to think about what would be the impact of Social Media on youth. The effects can sometimes be positive and sometimes be negative but mostly they are negative if it is not integrated with a business or professional goal.

There are a lot of positive aspects but there are many dangers as well that come with the use of the sites like Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Google, Gaming, Instagram, TikTok and blogs.

There are some physiological effects of using social media as well. Our youth need to gain “likes” on social media can cause teens to make choices they would otherwise not make. Even with privacy settings in place, teens can collect thousands of friends through friends of friends on social media . The more people on the friend list, the more people have access to screenshot photos, Snaps, and updates and use them for other purposes. There is no privacy on social media .

Yet there were some positive effect of social media is that when they are not able to see each other always when they want to Social media keeps you updates about the important things that are going across the globe currently or maybe in your locality. It is a great benefit to know about everything just by the simple click of your finger. The youths have the perfect place to express themselves in such a way in which they won’t be allowed to do in public. This is something which makes the youth feel better about them and they hold some position in society.

It helps you in developing social skills and the best part is that a number of friendships can begin from the social website. Youths generally like make new friends and know about others as much as they can. All of this is possible with the social media platform. One more interesting impact of social media on youth is that it feels fun to interact with peers rather than talking to them face to face.

So its necessary to use social media for good other than wasting your time and energy.

USAMA RAFIQ,

Lakki Marwat.