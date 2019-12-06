Share:

People almost have become as greedier that they take things and sell them to customers which are date expired. For not getting loss from their old and expired products which were not bought, so they sell those products which may cause several diseases. Once my brother bought a face wash which was date expired and decayed. The same has happened to many other who have been deceived by expired products.

So, we request to the government to take a strong action so that public should be prevented from unknown and unusual diseases.

BALACH WASDIL,

Turbat.