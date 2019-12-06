Share:

The jirga system in Pakistan still holds a lot of sway over a large chunk of the population in Pakistan, and in the successive years, no government has made an effort to either bring it to the mainstream or expand the influence of the judicial system to these areas in order to ensure that no human rights violations are being made. The biggest problem that the jirga system faces is how it treats the female population and almost always ends up punishing them for the crimes committed by the male members in their families. Due to the amount of influence the jirga holds, nobody questions how the life of a female can be treated in a manner that is sub-human.

The recent incident which highlights this problem is the jirga decision in Dadu that resulted in the stoning of a nine years old girl. The parents are adamant that the child died due to a landslide, however, there are several reports confirming that the poor soul became the target of a jirga decision in a karo-kari case on November 2. The police have launched an investigation against the matter and the postpartum report shows fractured bones in the face and neck of the young girl. The parents of the little girl have yielded to the decision and the power of the jirga, and that is what the state in particular needs to challenge. The nonchalance with which human life is taken away is not a matter that should go unnoticed. At the same time, the loss of lives of women at the hands of these jirga leaders show the parochial and orthodox mindset that attaches the idea of honour with a female life and hence, take it away in order to bring shame to a family, discarding completely that the being of an entire individual is being affected.

Once again, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) needs to identify the problems being faced by women in this country. It requires special focus and persistent policymaking. The female leaders of PTI can be engaged in the process in order to help bring these issues to the parliament and help find solutions that can save the loss of lives, especially those of women, that are discarded and treated as sub-human in this country. This case and those involved in the decision should be penalised according to the rule of law in order to set a precedent.