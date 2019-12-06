Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs85,350 per tola, as compared to Rs85,450 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness decrease of Rs 86 and was traded at Rs73,174 against last closing of Rs73, 260. The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.34. In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $2 and was traded at $1475 as compared to $1477 on last trading day.