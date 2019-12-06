Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI-led government is not against availability of private doctors to detained former President Asif Ali Zardari, officials said. The government reported back on November 30 to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, informing Chairman Senator Rehman Malik about the addition of private doctors in the proposed medical board.

Senator Malik had taken suo moto notice asking the inspector general prison to include the private doctors in the medical board for Zardari. Zardari is said to be suffering from cardiac problems. The Islamabad High Court has also ordered a special medical board to look into the PPP leader’s tests and submit a report by December 11.

The medical reports submitted in the court were dated August 1 and September 1 and the court asked for fresh reports.

Farooq H Naek, who is representing Zardari as the lawyer, said that his client has been unwell for quite some time. On December 3, Zardari filed for bail on medical grounds in the two National Accountability Bureau cases against him.

He submitted two separate requests in the Park Lane and money laundering references against him. The petition argues that the PPP co-chairman should be given bail till the completion of the trial against him.

PPP Senator Rehman Malik said if anything happened to Zardari, the government will be responsible for it. Malik said “I have been saying since the first day that Asif Zardari simultaneously is suffering from cardiac, high-blood pressure and other ailments.”

The PPP leader said he took notice of not shifting Zardari to hospital as a Chairman of Senate’s committee on interior on which the government reluctantly moved the PPP co-chairman to PIMS.

Rehman Malik said Zardari only has allegations against him and he is not convicted or declared guilty.