US - Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has launched a legal challenge to a decision by US regulators to classify it as a national security threat.

It comes after the US Federal Communications Commission put curbs on rural mobile providers using a $8.5bn (£6.5bn) government fund to buy Huawei equipment.

Speaking at a news conference at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, the company’s chief legal officer, Song Liuping, said: “The US government has never presented real evidence to show that Huawei is a national security threat. That’s because this evidence does not exist.”

This is the second legal challenge this year by the company as it fights back against the Trump administration’s policies.

Huawei launched similar legal action in May, challenging a decision to ban US government agencies from buying its equipment.

The company has been drawn into the disputes against the backdrop of the bitter trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. It has a leading role in manufacturing and selling key technology for next generation 5G telecoms infrastructure. Meanwhile, Washington has been pressuring other nations to not allow Huawei to build their critical 5G telecoms infrastructure.

At the Nato summit in the UK on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the decision on whether to allow Huawei a role in building Britain’s 5G networks would be based on ensuring continued co-operation with the US over intelligence sharing.