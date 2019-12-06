Share:

Okara - A fake Rangers employee was captured by community men and handed over to the police. At the house of Muhammad Saleem in the Govt colony a man Rao Muhammad Azhar in Pakistan Rangers uniform and his three accomplices entered and Rao Azhar started shooting indiscriminately. The family members ducked to save life. The community men, somehow or other, captured Rao Muhammad Azhar, whereas his three accomplices escaped. The A Division police was informed. Azhar’s identification was proved as bogus. He was handed over to the police with a pistol and magazines. A case was registered.