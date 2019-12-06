Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday told the European envoys in Pakistan that India had crossed all limits of brutalities in held Kashmir.

Speaking to the ambassadors at a lunch hosted by him in their honour, Qureshi said India had left no stone unturned to throw the region into a war. He said it was Pakistan’s patience and wisdom that had saved the region from a war until now. He said India’s illegal action of merging Kashmir into its union territory will have “far-reaching consequences.”

Qureshi said the unilateral steps by India in occupied Kashmir were against United Nations Security Council resolutions on the disputed territory.

The foreign minister briefed the European envoys on the events of far-reaching consequences unfolding in the region in the wake of the unilateral steps taken by the Indian government in order to consolidate illegal occupation of held Kashmir.

He highlighted that India had deployed 180,000 additional troops, suspended mobile and internet services and imposed curfew, locking down the entire population of occupied Kashmir.

Says ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’ to play important role in improving bilateral relations

The foreign minister conveyed that the steps taken by India had the real potential to further deteriorate human rights situation in Kashmir, as well as seriously impact peace and security in South Asia.

He informed the envoys about Pakistan’s decisions to downgrade diplomatic ties, suspension of bilateral trade and review of bilateral agreements with India.

Qureshi also expressed apprehensions that India could carry out a false flag operation, blame Pakistan and embark upon a misadventure into the Pakistani territory. He urged them to stop India from committing blatant violations of human rights in the occupied Himalayan territory.

Qureshi said India had turned the occupied valley into the largest prison in the world by deploying over 900,000 troops to subjugate 14 million Kashmiris.

The FM said Pakistan valued its relations with the European Union and was committed to enhancing ties with the EU states. He said ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’ will play an important role in improving bilateral relations and economic cooperation with European Union.

The FM said this plan will help to increase volume of trade and people to people contacts.

The Foreign Minister said EU was the largest trading partner of Pakistan. He also apprised the ambassadors about Pakistan’s efforts in Afghan peace process. The Ambassadors appreciated Pakistan’s role in bringing stability to its western neighbour.

Qureshi expressed hope that due to positive economic indicators, EU will continue Pakistan’s GSP Plus status. He urged the EU ambassadors to review travel advisory to Pakistan in view of improved security and peace situation in the country.