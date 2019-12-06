Share:

Currently, our society is suffering from many social evils. Dowry is one of them. It consists of money and other items like jewelry which parents give away to their daughters at the time of their marriage. It is a custom which is prevalent in all sections of the society in one form or the other and vexes girls parents to no end.

This is a very old custom but in recent times it has become very widespread and problematic to the parents of the girls. In the past, it was a voluntary offer on the part of the parents but now-a-days it has become a compulsion and a necessary evil. It has ruined the lives of many a brilliant girl because their parents could not afford to give sufficient dowry to the family where they intended to marry their daughters.

Sometimes, the girls commit suicide when their husbands or in-laws persecute them to bring more and more money from their parents. Sometimes, the greedy husbands, along with their parents, also kill their wives when they are not given huge dowry.

RIMSHA BASHIR,

Islamabad.