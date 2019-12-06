Share:

In district Sukkur a girl named Afsana was raped by her teacher in mosque. The eleven years old girl was raped by the imam in the mosque and according to them she was raped more than ones. Her parents were aware due to the illness of her.

And also her parents went to investigate a FIR to police. Just imagine, a small student and in a mosque how the teacher did that awful and stupid thing. So, I humbly request to the Sindh government for taking quick actions regarding the issue.

ZAHEER AHMED,

Balochistan.