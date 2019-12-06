Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Thursday claimed that killers of Pak Army Commando Major Laraib have been arrested.

Addressing a press conference here at Rescue 15 office along with DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, the IGP said that Major Laraib was murdered by two street criminals who have been arrested following hard work of two police investigation teams who worked under supervision of DIG (Operations).

He said these teams headed by SP (Investigation) and SP (Saddar) worked day and night to trace the murderers in this blind murder case.

He said further details would be shared after completing the legal proceedings.

According to the sources, the killers belong to Afghanistan. They said it was a case of dacoity, which led to the murder of the Pak Army officer. The accused asked for valuables from the army officer who was sitting with his ‘friend’ on a park bench however, the latter resisted and one of the accused shot him in the head, according to the sources.

The police had also arrested Aleena, friend of Major Laraib as a suspect in the case but later released her. Islamabad police chief appreciated DIG (Operations) and his teams who successfully traced out the criminals within a short time.

The IGP claimed that effective policing measures have resulted in significant decline in crime in the city. IGP Islamabad rejected social media posts regarding increase in crime rate in sectors F-10 and F-11.

He said a campaign was initiated against Islamabad police which was untrue.

Due to successful policing in these areas, Aamir Zulfiqar said, four criminal gangs comprising 16 persons have been recently arrested from these areas who were being investigated. Islamabad police chief said that persons involved in murder of a CDA official during mobile snatching attempt in Aabpara area have also been arrested.

Aamir Zulfiqar said that Islamabad has been declared safe city in Pakistan as per World Crime Index which was due to hard work and professional attitude of each policeman from the level of constable to DIG. He said that United Nations declared Islamabad earlier as family station for its staff while crime rate had been declined significantly in the capital due to effective policing.

The IGP said that policy of Free Registration of Crime was implemented and several police officials have had to face disciplinary action over delay in registration of cases. He also appreciated the performance of Islamabad police during the JUI-F’s sit-in and visit of British Royal Couple to Islamabad.

The IGP informed that British High Commission had written a letter to him and thanked Islamabad police for effective security measures during this visit.

Islamabad police chief also welcomed Sri Lankan Cricket team for its upcoming visit to Pakistan and said that effective measures would be taken for its security.

The IGP said that all units of Islamabad police including Islamabad Traffic Police, Safe City, Criminal Investigation Agency and Crime Investigation Department were working efficiently and hoped for convenience to people through their performance.

Meanwhile, the police have decided to seal whole the residential sector before starting search operation in an area.

According to the details, sector F-8 was sealed by setting up 6 pickets around the sector and the police searched each and every vehicle entering and leaving the sector.