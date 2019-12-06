Share:

KARACHI - The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, University of Karachi, and Maritime Study Forum inked the Memorandum of Understanding to carryout joint research and publishing projects.

According to the MoU, the KU and the MSF would spread research and analysis in maritime domain including maritime security, blue economy, social uplift of coastal communities, challenges to the national coastline and local communities, maritime law, oceanography, maritime tourism.

As per the MoU, the KU and the MSF would initiate and act as the catalyst for dialogue among scholars, experts and policymakers on maritime issues and would share media resources in generating maritime awareness in policy circles, masses and other forums. They have also agreed to the exchange of researchers, interns and trainees, trained by both parties.

They have agreed to share and project socio-economic challenges faced by coastal communities and would organise and cover workshops, seminars and similar events on maritime issues and mutually share knowledge and expertise in the field of maritime sector and coastal communities.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Thursday. The Director KU ORIC Professor Dr Aliya Rehman and the President MSF Dr Syed M Anwar signed the documents.