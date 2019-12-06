Share:

HAFIZABAD - Model courts have played an important role to provide justice within short time, District and Sessions Judge Malik Shabbir Hussain Awan said. The D&SJ said that the establishment of Model Criminal Trial Courts and Model Civil Appellate Courts as well Magistrate Courts according to the vision of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Justice of Lahore High Court have provided speedy and cheap rather free justice within stipulated period. He further said that all the cases referred to the Courts have been adjudicated within time and there is no case pending in these courts. He lauded the services of Additional Session Judges Muhammad Jameel and Syed Faheem Shahid for the remarkable achievements. The D&SJ distributed appreciation certificates to them and other personnel of the courts for their best performance. While addressing Youth Convention of PTI, District President PTI Ch. Mubashar Abbas Bhatti has declared that the party was determined to weed out corruption from the society. He said that the party was striving to fulfill all its promises and would spare no pain to ameliorate the lot of the common man. He said that the PTI workers as well as their electorates should not be hoodwinked by the negative propaganda of the opposition parties and the government would resolve all the problems of the masses with the shortest time possible.